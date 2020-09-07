Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 869,273 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.46 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The DAO stock price is -80.27% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 54.61% above the 52-week low of $12.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 424.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the DAO stock price touched $32.99- or saw a rise of 19.79%. Year-to-date, Youdao, Inc. shares have moved 87.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have changed -41.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 258.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -212%.