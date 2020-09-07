Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 506,594 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.52 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The RGLS stock price is -278.26% off its 52-week high price of $1.74 and 6.52% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Despite being -4.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the RGLS stock price touched $0.5666 or saw a rise of 18.83%. Year-to-date, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -48.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have changed -38.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +226.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.7% from current levels.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.15%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.2% and 52.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.6%.