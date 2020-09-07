Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 842,721 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $67.2 per share which meant it lost -$1.73 on the day or -2.51% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -17.75% off its 52-week high price of $79.13 and 78.29% above the 52-week low of $14.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 783.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Despite being -2.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the OTRK stock price touched $77.63- or saw a rise of 13.44%. Year-to-date, Ontrak, Inc. shares have moved 312.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed 86.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.36% from current levels.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ontrak, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +355.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.35%, compared to -4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.3% and 55.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +152.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.89 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.85 Million and $11.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 181.4% for the current quarter and 189.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.