Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 618,178 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.88 Million, closed the last trade at $4.1 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 4.33% during that session. The KTOV stock price is -251.22% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 46.34% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 688.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) trade information

Sporting 4.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the KTOV stock price touched $4.50-8 or saw a rise of 8.89%. Year-to-date, Kitov Pharma Ltd shares have moved -47.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) have changed -53.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 381.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 128.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 631.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +631.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 631.71% from current levels.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.