IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 592,355 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.74 Million, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.6% during that session. The ISR stock price is -68.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.06 and 53.97% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 194.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 359.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) trade information

Despite being -0.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ISR stock price touched $0.6868 or saw a rise of 8.02%. Year-to-date, IsoRay, Inc. shares have moved 1.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) have changed -6.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.73% from current levels.

IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.7 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 Million and $2.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.3% for the current quarter and 33.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.8%.