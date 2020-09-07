Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,782,849 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $962.97 Million, closed the last trade at $8.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -5.65% during that session. The ACB stock price is -816.57% off its 52-week high price of $78 and 37.72% above the 52-week low of $5.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -5.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ACB stock price touched $9.93-1 or saw a rise of 14.3%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -67.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -20.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.7 while the price target rests at a high of $21.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +151.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.52% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.