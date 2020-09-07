The consensus among analysts is that Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +169.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.7% from current levels.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.