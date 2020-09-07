RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 508,415 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $734.8 Million, closed the last trade at $30.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The RAPT stock price is -70.53% off its 52-week high price of $51.21 and 64.97% above the 52-week low of $10.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Despite being -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the RAPT stock price touched $31.70- or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 8.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have changed 35.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 898Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.54% from current levels.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -19%.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.87% with a share float percentage of 72.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Svennilson Peter with over 6.78 Million shares worth more than $196.67 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Svennilson Peter held 27.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is California, University Of-Regents, with the holding of over 1.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.63 Million and represent 6.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.5% shares in the company for having 365832 shares of worth $10.62 Million while later fund manager owns 358.45 Thousand shares of worth $7.62 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.