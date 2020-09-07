Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 698,733 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.09 Million, closed the last trade at $7.96 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 13.39% during that session. The OMEX stock price is -4.9% off its 52-week high price of $8.35 and 73.62% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 115.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) trade information

Sporting 13.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the OMEX stock price touched $8.35-4 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. shares have moved 149.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) have changed 92.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -56.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.03% from current levels.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -85.4%.