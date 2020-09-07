The consensus among analysts is that MRC Global Inc. (MRC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.97% from current levels.

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.