Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1,769,018 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $74.7 per share which meant it lost -$1.7 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The EXAS stock price is -62.32% off its 52-week high price of $121.25 and 52.81% above the 52-week low of $35.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Despite being -2.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the EXAS stock price touched $78.10- or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Exact Sciences Corporation shares have moved -19.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have changed -19.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $116.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $107 while the price target rests at a high of $135. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.24% from current levels.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exact Sciences Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.95%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71% and -181.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +54.3%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $338.98 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $393.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $218.81 Million and $295.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.9% for the current quarter and 33.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +55.4%.