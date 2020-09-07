The consensus among analysts is that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.94% from current levels.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.