Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 740,321 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.53 per share which meant it lost -$1.98 on the day or -5.58% during that session. The SPT stock price is -24.87% off its 52-week high price of $41.87 and 68.57% above the 52-week low of $10.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 779.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 753.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Despite being -5.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the SPT stock price touched $41.87- or saw a rise of 19.92%. Year-to-date, Sprout Social, Inc. shares have moved 108.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have changed 14.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.58% from current levels.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.6%.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.03% with a share float percentage of 100.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprout Social, Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 10.38 Million shares worth more than $280.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 25.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 9.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.24 Million and represent 21.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ClearBridge Select Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 646008 shares of worth $17.44 Million while later fund manager owns 353.4 Thousand shares of worth $9.54 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.