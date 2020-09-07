Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 836,642 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.72 Million, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.77% during that session. The PULM stock price is -109.69% off its 52-week high price of $2.055 and 37.76% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 352.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 856.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) trade information

Despite being -5.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the PULM stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Pulmatrix, Inc. shares have moved 13.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) have changed -24.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 225.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 920.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +920.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 920.41% from current levels.

Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pulmatrix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.75%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.2% and -68.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.3%.