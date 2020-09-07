Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,808,450 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.55 on the day or -4.31% during that session. The PINS stock price is -15.3% off its 52-week high price of $39.64 and 70.62% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Despite being -4.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the PINS stock price touched $39.64- or saw a rise of 13.27%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 84.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed -1.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.64% from current levels.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +112.09% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.3%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $375.14 Million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $521.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $279.7 Million and $399.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.1% for the current quarter and 30.3% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.6% with a share float percentage of 60.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 Million shares worth more than $712.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the holding of over 18.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.51 Million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 11530590 shares of worth $255.63 Million while later fund manager owns 10.02 Million shares of worth $222.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.