Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 616,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $295.49 Million, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.23% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -82.03% off its 52-week high price of $4.66 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 663.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting 3.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the NEPT stock price touched $2.83-9 or saw a rise of 9.48%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved -6.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -14.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.22 while the price target rests at a high of $5.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.78% from current levels.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.