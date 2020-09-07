Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 957,702 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.04 Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -137.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 51.81% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 585.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Despite being -4.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CTXR stock price touched $0.965 or saw a rise of 14%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -18.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed -35.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 735.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 244.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 381.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +381.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 381.93% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.9%.