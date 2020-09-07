TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 866,955 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.36 Million, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.61% during that session. The TAT stock price is -265.22% off its 52-week high price of $0.84 and 47.83% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) trade information

Despite being -2.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the TAT stock price touched $0.291 or saw a rise of 19.93%. Year-to-date, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares have moved -52.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) have changed -30.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 946.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 374.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 986.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +986.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 986.96% from current levels.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.