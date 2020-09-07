Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 855,289 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $575.66 Million, closed the last trade at $14.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The ODT stock price is -211.66% off its 52-week high price of $46.5 and 7.37% above the 52-week low of $13.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.97.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Despite being -0.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ODT stock price touched $18.00- or saw a rise of 17.11%. Year-to-date, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -54.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have changed -59.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 979.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 179.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +275.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.86% from current levels.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.3%.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.32% with a share float percentage of 105.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 14.08 Million shares worth more than $595.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 43.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.41 Million and represent 10.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 583866 shares of worth $24.72 Million while later fund manager owns 383.2 Thousand shares of worth $10.79 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.