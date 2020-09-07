The consensus among analysts is that Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $160.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140 while the price target rests at a high of $180. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.23% from current levels.

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3.5%.