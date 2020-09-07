1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 995,541 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.97 per share which meant it lost -$1.94 on the day or -6.95% during that session. The FLWS stock price is -26.22% off its 52-week high price of $32.78 and 57.07% above the 52-week low of $11.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 966.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Despite being -6.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the FLWS stock price touched $32.78- or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares have moved 79.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have changed -12.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.07% from current levels.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.16%, compared to 4.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 16.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $265.13 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $737.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $180.85 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.45% with a share float percentage of 104.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.35 Million shares worth more than $47.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.99 Million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 674765 shares of worth $13.51 Million while later fund manager owns 565Thousand shares of worth $11.31 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.