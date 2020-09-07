Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 591,543 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.13 Million, closed the last trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -5.26% during that session. The VIST stock price is -240.87% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 261.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 224.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Despite being -5.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the VIST stock price touched $3.04-1 or saw a rise of 17.11%. Year-to-date, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved -67.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) have changed -29.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 105.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 125% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.35 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 112.3% from current levels.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.83%, compared to -46.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -112% and 96.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.1%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.4%.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.93% with a share float percentage of 25.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 5.96 Million shares worth more than $18.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 3.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.56 Million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 177532 shares of worth $541.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 48.67 Thousand shares of worth $143.1 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.