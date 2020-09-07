LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 785,102 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.11 Million, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -688.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 51.61% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Despite being -3.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the LMFA stock price touched $0.7036 or saw a rise of 11.47%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America, Inc. shares have moved -19.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed -53.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 144.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 47.89.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -102.4%.