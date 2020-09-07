The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 391.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +391.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 391.8% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.2%.