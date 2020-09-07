The consensus among analysts is that ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.06% from current levels.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.