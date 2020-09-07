Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 976,840 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.83 Million, closed the last trade at $6.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The SURF stock price is -26.4% off its 52-week high price of $7.66 and 81.02% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 837.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Despite being -5.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the SURF stock price touched $7.45-1 or saw a rise of 18.64%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 222.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed 7.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 715.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.51% from current levels.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +154.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.42%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.4% and 22.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +151.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -495.1%.