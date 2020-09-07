Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 836,323 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $599.29 Million, closed the last trade at $18.27 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 6.22% during that session. The NX stock price is -11.77% off its 52-week high price of $20.42 and 56.76% above the 52-week low of $7.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 198.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.39.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) trade information

Sporting 6.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the NX stock price touched $20.18- or saw a rise of 9.49%. Year-to-date, Quanex Building Products Corporation shares have moved 6.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) have changed 24.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 933.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.95% from current levels.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quanex Building Products Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.3% over the past 6 months, compared to -9.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.1% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $231.75 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $198.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $240.37 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -473.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

NX Dividends

Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between September 03 and September 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.94% with a share float percentage of 103.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanex Building Products Corporation having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.26 Million shares worth more than $73.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.35 Million and represent 10.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 2057614 shares of worth $28.56 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $26.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.72% of company’s outstanding stock.