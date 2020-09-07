Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 921,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.72 Million, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The GENE stock price is -191.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.3 and 60.06% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 640.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Despite being -3.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the GENE stock price touched $4.23-1 or saw a rise of 16.55%. Year-to-date, Genetic Technologies Limited shares have moved 77.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have changed -14.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 413.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 54.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 626.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.65 while the price target rests at a high of $25.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +626.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 626.63% from current levels.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.6%.