The consensus among analysts is that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 165.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +165.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 165.88% from current levels.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.9%.