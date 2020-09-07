STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 813,666 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.97 per share which meant it lost -$2.11 on the day or -4.05% during that session. The STAA stock price is -25.1% off its 52-week high price of $62.51 and 53.57% above the 52-week low of $23.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 787.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 770.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Despite being -4.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the STAA stock price touched $53.85- or saw a rise of 7.21%. Year-to-date, STAAR Surgical Company shares have moved 42.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) have changed -16.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.07% from current levels.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that STAAR Surgical Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.3%, compared to -4.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40% and -57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.99 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $39.05 Million and $38.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.1% for the current quarter and 10.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +172.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.