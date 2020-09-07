Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 705,142 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.37 Million, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The SLNO stock price is -115.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.39 and 42.16% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 368.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the SLNO stock price touched $2.18-6 or saw a rise of 6.42%. Year-to-date, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -30.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have changed 10.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 316.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 292.16% from current levels.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -59.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.