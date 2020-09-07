NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 535,844 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $662.67 Million, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The NXE stock price is -15.91% off its 52-week high price of $2.04 and 71.82% above the 52-week low of $0.496. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 815.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 623.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Despite being -2.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the NXE stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have moved 37.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have changed -0.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 15Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +141.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 84.66% from current levels.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.93% with a share float percentage of 26.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 7.92 Million shares worth more than $10.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 2.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.23 Million and represent 1.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 7614868 shares of worth $10.05 Million while later fund manager owns 3.69 Million shares of worth $4.76 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.