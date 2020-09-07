Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has a beta value of -0.83 and has seen 582,859 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.98 Million, closed the last trade at $6.89 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 17.58% during that session. The BMRA stock price is -239.48% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 70.25% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 325.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 858.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Sporting 17.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the BMRA stock price touched $7.47-7 or saw a rise of 7.7%. Year-to-date, Biomerica, Inc. shares have moved 127.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have changed -23.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 663.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.65% from current levels.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biomerica, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +125.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.52%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.3 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.52 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 117.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.4%.