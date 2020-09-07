Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 927,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.54 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.1% during that session. The CZZ stock price is -35.12% off its 52-week high price of $23.7 and 51.2% above the 52-week low of $8.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cosan Limited (CZZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) trade information

Sporting 1.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CZZ stock price touched $19.03- or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, Cosan Limited shares have moved -23.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) have changed -6.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cosan Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.55%, compared to 0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.1% and -32.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +243%.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.45%.

CZZ Dividends

Cosan Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 0.64%.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.39% with a share float percentage of 56.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosan Limited having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.07 Million shares worth more than $121.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nucleo Capital LTDA, with the holding of over 7.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.39 Million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 507841 shares of worth $6.49 Million while later fund manager owns 410.2 Thousand shares of worth $5.47 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.