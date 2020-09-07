Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 582,805 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.82 Million, closed the last trade at $2.5 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.93% during that session. The BHR stock price is -315.6% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 54.4% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 360.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 686.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.24.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Sporting 5.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the BHR stock price touched $2.69-7 or saw a rise of 7.06%. Year-to-date, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) have changed 1.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 651.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +140% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10% from current levels.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -175.18%, compared to -4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -235.1% and -380.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.52 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $118.88 Million and $121.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -66.8% for the current quarter and -54.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.3%.