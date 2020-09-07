Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 723,535 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.82 Million, closed the last trade at $3.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -7.02% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -206.34% off its 52-week high price of $10.14 and 34.74% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 642.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Despite being -7.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the BXRX stock price touched $3.94-1 or saw a rise of 15.99%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio, Inc. shares have moved -52.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -8.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 252.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +292.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 232.33% from current levels.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.1%.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.04% with a share float percentage of 118.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio, Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Run Capital LP with over 1.15 Million shares worth more than $4.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, North Run Capital LP held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corsair Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 870.12 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 Million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 360 Funds-Midwood Long/Short Equity Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 263817 shares of worth $1.09 Million while later fund manager owns 180Thousand shares of worth $747Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.