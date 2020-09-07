ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 903,872 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.04 Million, closed the last trade at $4.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -7.16% during that session. The ABIO stock price is -398.87% off its 52-week high price of $22 and 49.89% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 432.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 835.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) trade information

Despite being -7.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ABIO stock price touched $5.55-2 or saw a rise of 20.54%. Year-to-date, ARCA biopharma, Inc. shares have moved -22.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) have changed -34.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.73% from current levels.

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59.8%.