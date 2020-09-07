Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 710,137 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.43 Million, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The DS stock price is -246.04% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 38.13% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 955.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the DS stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 6.71%. Year-to-date, Drive Shack Inc. shares have moved -62.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) have changed -26.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 151.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +187.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 115.83% from current levels.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.48 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $74.68 Million and $71.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.3% for the current quarter and -3.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.1%.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.05% with a share float percentage of 77.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Drive Shack Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.7 Million shares worth more than $10.54 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 4.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.81 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 3344000 shares of worth $6.19 Million while later fund manager owns 2.77 Million shares of worth $4.21 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.12% of company’s outstanding stock.