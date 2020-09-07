Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 793,950 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.73 Million, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.9% during that session. The MCF stock price is -223.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 43.24% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 454.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 818.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Despite being -3.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the MCF stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 16.38%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved -59.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed -26%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.14% from current levels.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37%.