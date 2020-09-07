The consensus among analysts is that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.81% from current levels.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.8%.