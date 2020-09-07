Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 552,333 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $951.99 Million, closed the last trade at $7.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The CNR stock price is -28.65% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 66.62% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 567.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 615.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Despite being -0.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the CNR stock price touched $8.31-8 or saw a rise of 8.42%. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. shares have moved -10.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have changed 15.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.27% from current levels.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.29 Billion and $1.24 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.7% for the current quarter and -5.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.3%.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.58% with a share float percentage of 94.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.07 Million shares worth more than $376.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 49.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc., with the holding of over 16.74 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.44 Million and represent 13.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 1807777 shares of worth $10.96 Million while later fund manager owns 975.91 Thousand shares of worth $5.91 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.