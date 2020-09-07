Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 866,666 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -10.56% during that session. The CANF stock price is -207.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 32.92% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 842.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Despite being -10.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CANF stock price touched $2.5 or saw a rise of 35.6%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved -51.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) have changed -35.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 436.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 266.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 303.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +396.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 210.56% from current levels.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.3% for the current quarter and 30.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +47%.