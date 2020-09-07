The consensus among analysts is that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1155.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.8 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1295.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1016.28% from current levels.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.9%.