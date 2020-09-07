Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 601,831 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $248.31 Million, closed the last trade at $6.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The RGS stock price is -233.86% off its 52-week high price of $23.27 and 39.45% above the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 893.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regis Corporation (RGS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Despite being -1.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the RGS stock price touched $8.33-1 or saw a rise of 16.33%. Year-to-date, Regis Corporation shares have moved -61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) have changed -12.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.51% from current levels.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regis Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -173.33%, compared to -10.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -113.5% and -76.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $147.57 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $138Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $215.45 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -896.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.64% with a share float percentage of 120.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regis Corporation having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP with over 10.66 Million shares worth more than $87.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP held 29.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv, with the holding of over 4.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.07 Million and represent 13.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 1606812 shares of worth $16.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.51 Million shares of worth $12.38 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.25% of company’s outstanding stock.