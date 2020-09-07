Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 751,428 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.88 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The PTI stock price is -257.58% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 46.97% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 690.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) trade information

Sporting 3.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the PTI stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 2.94%. Year-to-date, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -42.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have changed -25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 278.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 127.27% from current levels.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28%.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.55% with a share float percentage of 27.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.83 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 Million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1195732 shares of worth $1.64 Million while later fund manager owns 750Thousand shares of worth $1.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.