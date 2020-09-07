Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 677,939 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $752.48 Million, closed the last trade at $45.01 per share which meant it lost -$7.53 on the day or -14.33% during that session. The OXM stock price is -78.96% off its 52-week high price of $80.55 and 32.53% above the 52-week low of $30.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 146Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 171.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.07.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) trade information

Despite being -14.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the OXM stock price touched $54.49- or saw a rise of 17.4%. Year-to-date, Oxford Industries, Inc. shares have moved -40.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have changed 2.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.75% from current levels.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oxford Industries, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -134.72%, compared to -37.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1170% and -53.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

OXM Dividends

Oxford Industries, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 03 and September 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 1.9%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.83%.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.11% with a share float percentage of 105.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oxford Industries, Inc. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.92 Million shares worth more than $128.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.39 Million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 1057026 shares of worth $46.52 Million while later fund manager owns 508.15 Thousand shares of worth $21.3 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.