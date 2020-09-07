The consensus among analysts is that Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.82% from current levels.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -820.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.99%.