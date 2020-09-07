LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 751,890 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.57 Million, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The LPTH stock price is -130.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.87 and 74.41% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 632.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 974.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Despite being -0.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the LPTH stock price touched $2.53-1 or saw a rise of 16.6%. Year-to-date, LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 191.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have changed -55.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 623.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.03% from current levels.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -390.2%.