The consensus among analysts is that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.1 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.25% from current levels.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +197.9%.