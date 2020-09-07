Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 727,446 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $334.58 Million, closed the last trade at $8.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The WRTC stock price is -78% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 62.05% above the 52-week low of $3.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 788.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) trade information

Despite being -3.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the WRTC stock price touched $9.65-1 or saw a rise of 16.17%. Year-to-date, Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 26.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) have changed -17.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.33% from current levels.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $269Million and $251Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 368.4% for the current quarter and 728.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.3%.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8% with a share float percentage of 19.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wrap Technologies, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 723.61 Thousand shares worth more than $7.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is No Street GP LP, with the holding of over 600Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.29 Million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 316849 shares of worth $3.32 Million while later fund manager owns 253.57 Thousand shares of worth $2.66 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.